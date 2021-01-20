Newport City Council will host their next Regular Council Meeting on Wednesday, January 27 at 6:30 pm.

The meeting will be held virtually and can be accesses by calling 1-888-788-0099 or by Zoom here https://zoom.us/j/91257975406

CITY OF NEWPORT

DOCKET FOR THE REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING

JANUARY 27, 2021

THE MEETING WILL BE HELD REMOTELY IN COMPLIANCE WITH GOVERNOR

RAIMONDO’S EXECUTIVE ORDER 20-25- 1. (b) “ SUCH MEANS MAY INCLUDE,

WITHOUT LIMITATION, PROVIDING PUBLIC ACCESS THROUGH TELEPHONE,

INTERNET, OR SATELLITE ENABLED AUDIO OR VIDEO CONFERENCING OR ANY

OTHER TECHNOLOGY THAT ENABLES THE PUBLIC TO CLEARLY FOLLOW THE

PROCEEDINGS OF THE PUBLIC BODY WHILE THOSE ACTIVITES ARE OCCURING”

.

The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the

Council, will come before the Council at a meeting to be held in accordance with

Governor Raimondo’s Executive Order 20-25 on January 27, 2021 at 6:30 p.m.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG

CITIZENS’ FORUM: (Speakers must sign in with the City Clerk) The Citizens’ Forum

period shall be no longer than fifteen minutes, and citizens may address the Council on

one subject only and for no longer than three minutes. Issues to be discussed shall not

include matters to be considered or discussed as part of the regular Council agenda and

must be related to substantive city business. No comments regarding personnel or job

performance are allowed.

PUBLIC HEARING: Proposed Amendments to the Comprehensive

Land Use Plan 2017 to add the North End Urban Plan

a. Recommendation from the Planning Board

b. Ordinance Amending Chapter 14.04 entitled, Comprehensive Plan,

Section 14.04.010, entitled, “Comprehensive Planning and Land

Use Act” (First Reading) CONSENT CALENDAR (THE CONSENT CALENDAR IS APPROVED IN ITS

ENTIRETY UNLESS THE COUNCIL REMOVES AN ITEM FOR DISCUSSION. ALL LICENSES

ARE GRANTED SUBJECT TO COMPLIANCE WITH ORDINANCES #31-80 AND #98-40.)

a. Holiday Selling License, Renewal, Red Door Ventures, Inc., d/b/a

Wag Nation, 181 Bellevue Ave. (new location)

b. 2020 Boards and Commissions Annual Reports (Receive) Planning Board Tree and Open Space Commission

c. Capital Improvement Program FY 2022-FY2026 (Receive and order

advertised for public hearing on February 10, 2021) – A copy is

available in the City Clerk’s Office and on the website

https://www.cityofnewport.com/cityhall/departments/finance/budgets- cafrs-cips-annual-performance-reports/cips

d. Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) for the year ended June 30,

2020 (Receive) – A copy for review is in the City Clerk’s Office and on the city’s

website http://www.cityofnewport.com/departments/finance

Communication from Blum Shapiro (Receive)

e. Communication from the Historic Cemetery Advisory Commission, re:

Requesting the City Council to reinstate CIP funding for Cemetery

Restoration (Receive)

f. Communication from Liam Barry, re: Resignation from the Planning

Board (Receive with regret)

g. Communication from Dennis P. Sullivan, St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Chairman, re: 2021 St. Patrick’s Day Parade (Receive)

LICENSES AND PERMITS

Victualing License, Renewal, 8-10 Broadway Newport, LLC, d/b/a Hope on

Broadway, 8-10 Broadway and 1 River Lane first floor and basement Victualing License, New/Expansion, Chive Blossom, LLC, d/b/a

Stoneacre Garden, 151 Swinburne Row, and to expand the premises to include 723

sq. foot roof top patio (In conjunction with liquor license transfer of L & B

Associates, LLC) APPOINTMENTS TO BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS

Council Liaison Appointments Affirmative Action Commission – Angela McCalla Brenton Point Committee – Kate Leonard City Council/School Liaison Committee – Angela McCalla East Bay Community Action Program (EBCAP) – Jamie Bova Edward King House Senior Citizens Center – Lynn Ceglie, Elizabeth

Fuerte Energy & Environment Commission – Angela McCalla, Jamie Bova Fort Adams Foundation – Kate Leonard Hospitality Commission– Charlie Holder Legislative Liaison – Jamie Bova Miantonomi Park Commission– Angela McCalla Newport Beach Commission – Charlie Holder Newport County Chamber of Commerce Liaison – Charlie Holder, Angela

McCalla Newport Partnership for Families – Lynn Ceglie Newport Public Education Foundation – Lynn Ceglie; Jamie Bova Newport Public Library – Lynn Ceglie; Jamie Bova Tree & Open Space Commission – Elizabeth Fuerte Tourism Marketing District – Lynn Ceglie; Charlie Holder Washington Square Advisory Commission – Lynn Ceglie

Reappointments

Historic District Commission – Joanne Salvo (term expires 2/3/2023)

Tree and Open Space – Maureen Cronin Marosits (term expires 3/27/2022)

RESOLUTIONS Council Rules Outdoor Dining- C. Holder, K. Leonard, L. Ceglie, E. Fuerte, A. McCalla, J.

Napolitano

ORDINANCES Amending Chapter 10.52.010 of the Codified Ordinances, “entitled”,

“No through-streets listed—Signs required”, to add Leal Terrace (Second

Reading) Amending Chapter 10.32.110 of the Codified Ordinances, entitled “Designated

residential parking streets” to add Marchant Street from Atlantic Street to Eastnor

Road (Second Reading)

COMMUNICATIONS FROM THE CITY MANAGER Memorandum from the City Manager RE: Homestead Exemption Action Item #5955/21 – RE: Award of Bid # 21-014 – Custom

Reactivated and/or Virgin Granular Activated Carbon

(w/accompanying

resolution)

ADJOURN AS COUNCIL AND CONVENE AS BOARD OF LICENSE

COMMISSIONERS

BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

LICENSES AND PERMITS 2020-2021 Liquor License, Renewal, Class BV, 8-10 Broadway Newport, LLC,

d/b/a Hope on Broadway, 8-10 Broadway & 1 River Lane, First Floor and Basement

(Hearing) Application of L & B Associates, LLC, d/b/a Stonearce, 151 Swinburne Row,

holder of a Class BV alcoholic beverage license to transfer ownership to Chive

Blossom, LLC (Crispy Shallots, LLC- 100%), d/b/a Stoneacre Garden, 151 Swinburne

Row and to expand the license premises to include a 723 sq. foot rooftop patio limited

to 49 seats (Hearing)

Laura C. Swistak

City Clerk

ADJOURN- (01/20/21)

ADJOURN AS BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS