



January 21 at 12 pm (via zoom):

Murder at Kingscote, A Gilded Newport Mystery

by Alyssa Maxwell



In the late 19th century, Newport, RI is home to some of America’s wealthiest citizens. It’s also the beat of society reporter Emma Cross, a less well-heeled cousin to the illustrious Vanderbilts, who occasionally moonlights in solving murders. This is a fictional mystery with a good amount of historical detail, showcasing the newest form of transportation as the newest type of weapon.The author, Alyssa Maxwell, will join in the discussion.

February 18 at 12 pm (via zoom):

The Whitney Women and the Museum They Made: A Family Memoir

by Flora Miller BiddleThis fascinating book explores the life of (Art Association of Newport member) Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney and her family in their remarkable effort to change the way art was cultivated in America. It is a tale of high ideals, extraordinary altruism, and great dedication that stood steadfast against inflated egos, big businesses, intrigue and greed.Note: This book is for sale at the Museum!



March 18 at 12 pm (via zoom):

House of Secrets: The Many Lives of a Florentine Palazzo

by Allison Levy



House of Secrets tells the remarkable story of Palazzo Rucellai from behind its celebrated facade. The story begins in the fifteenth century and continues to the present, when the author, an art historian, serendipitously discovers a room for let in the palazzo, landing her in the vortex of history. This scholarly thriller takes us on a tour of the palazzo, the city of Florence and the lives and drama of the people who lived there.The author, Allison Levy, will join in the discussion.