A Mock Wedding will be held at OceanCliff on Tuesday, January 26.

Organized by the Rhode Island Coalition of Wedding & Event Professionals (RICWEP), this is a partnership with Rhode Island Commerce as well as the Department of Health, Department of Business Regulation, and the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau to put together a training video on how event professionals can align with the state’s public health measures, implement enhanced safety protocols, and lay the foundation for a safe and successful 2021 season for weddings and events in Rhode Island.

“During this training event, we will be introducing the BinaxNOW rapid test— in partnership with the Department of Health—for all vendors and guests who will be in attendance,” a press release from RICWEP states.

The Task Force Leaders of RICWEP are Luke Renchan, Erica Trombetti, Mike Henriques, Meagan Peters, Kate DeCosta, Kenneth Ferrara, and Faith Dugan.

“We will also be introducing, as an innovative concept, the COVID Safety Officer,” RICWEP states. “Throughout the event, the COVID Safety Officer will assist in maintaining the safety procedures that are in place including mask-wearing, social distancing and all other restrictions”.

The video is being funded by Rhode Island Commerce and will be filmed and produced by Montage Media Productions and photographed by Sara Zarrella Photography. The result, RICWEP says, will be a training video, both in English and Spanish, to help the Wedding and Event Industry follow the state’s public health measures, adopt additional safety precautions, and make progress toward the Coalition’s vision for a successful 2021 wedding and event season.

Since December 21, 2020, guidance from the state limits social gatherings to just the people in your household, indoor catered events to no more than fifteen people, and outdoor catered events to no more than fifty people. When asked in early January when Rhode Island may move on from the current guidance, Governor Raimondo said that the current guidance would be in effect until mid-February.

The Coalition says that it is hopeful that this will pave the way for the future of weddings and events by increasing the safety of guests and staff and eventually lightening restrictions set forth so those who have a wedding or event planned in Rhode Island this year are able to move forward and celebrate.

For more information, visit: https://www.ricwep.org