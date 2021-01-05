Representative Michelle McGaw was officially sworn into office on Tuesday as the 2021-2022 session of the Rhode Island General Assembly convened.

Representative McGaw will represent D-Dist. 71, Portsmouth, Tiverton, and Little Compton and was one of 14 new members of the House of Representatives who took the oath of office, which was administered to all 75 House members by Rhode Island Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea.

The House of Representatives began its legislative year today meeting at Veterans Memorial Auditorium in Providence to provide greater social distance than is possible at the State House, which is closed to the public during the pandemic. The session also included the election of Rep. K. Joseph Shekarchi (D-Dist. 23, Warwick) as the speaker of the House.

Representative McGaw is a consultant pharmacist serving the long-term care community and is a graduate of the University of Rhode Island College of Pharmacy. She is a member of the Portsmouth Democratic Town Committee and served on the Portsmouth Waste and Recycling Committee and the 2020 Portsmouth Charter Review Committee. She is a board member for the Rhode Island Democratic Women’s Caucus.