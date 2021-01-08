General Treasurer Seth Magaziner and Secretary of state Nellie Gorbea both issued statements praising Gov. Gina Raimondo, congratulating her on her nomination by President Elect Joe Biden to be U.S. Secretary of Commerce.

President-elect Biden announces Governor Raimondo as nominee for Secretary of Commerce

Lt. Gov. Dan McKee will become governor, once Raimondo is confirmed as Commerce Secretary, for a term expiring in January 2023.

Here are the statements: 

Treasurer Magaziner: 

“I congratulate Governor Raimondo on her nomination to be U.S. Commerce Secretary. I have had the pleasure of working closely with Governor Raimondo on a number of major initiatives, including our partnership to launch a once-in-a generation statewide school construction program, expand investments in green infrastructure, and keep the state financially secure through the COVID-19 pandemic. I know her to be capable and talented, and I have full confidence that she will serve our country well in this new role. It is a source of pride for Rhode Islanders to have one of our own represented in the President’s cabinet. I look forward to continuing to work with Lt. Governor Dan McKee in service of the people of our state.” 

Secretary of State Gorbea: 

“Governor Gina Raimondo has been a trailblazing leader throughout her life. In          choosing her as his nominee for Commerce Secretary, President-elect Biden is recognizing her experience and dedication to enhancing commerce. Governor Raimondo will serve our nation well in this role.

I am particularly looking forward to her leadership of the U.S. Census Bureau, which is operated by the Commerce Department.  I know I join Rhode Islanders in wishing her well as she goes forward to the confirmation process and look forward to congratulating her again in the near future.”

Support Locally Owned, Independent Journalism

Reader support is what truly makes what we do possible, please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp supporter today!

 

Previous articlePresident-elect Biden announces Governor Raimondo as nominee for Secretary of Commerce
Frank Prosnitz
http://www.prosnitzcom.com
Frank Prosnitz brings to WhatsUpNewp several years in journalism, including 10 as editor of the Providence (RI) Business News and 14 years as a reporter and bureau manager at the Providence (RI) Journal. Prosnitz began his journalism career as a sportswriter at the Asbury Park (NJ) Press, moving to The News Tribune (Woodbridge, NJ), before joining the Providence Journal. Prosnitz hosts the Morning Show on WLBQ radio (Westerly), 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday, and It’s Your Business, also on WBLQ, Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Prosnitz has twice won Best in Business Awards from the national Society of American Business Editors and Writers (SABEW), twice was named Media Advocate of the Year by the Small Business Administration, won an investigative reporter’s award from the New England Press Association, and newswriting award from the Rhode Island Press Association.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR