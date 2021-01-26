The Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce will host their Annual Meeting virtually, at 5:30 on Wednesday evening, January 27th.

According to the chamber, the meeting will cover the year in review, highlighting the Chamber’s accomplishments, the financial report, goals for the year ahead, and introduction of the in-coming members of the Board of Directors.

In addition to the Lt. Governor, speakers include event sponsor Berkshire Bank’s SVP and regional president, Cristina Feden, as well as members of the Chamber’s 2021 executive board: out-going Chair, Bonnie Gomes, owner, 3g Broadcasting, in-coming Chair, Joe Pratt, executive director and CEO, Boys & Girls Club of Newport County, Secretary, Steve Senteio, Financial Advisor, Edward Jones, Treasurer, Adam Thayer, Esq. Sayer, Regan & Thayer, and the Chamber’s executive director, Erin Donovan-Boyle.

“We are looking forward to our first ever virtual Annual Meeting this year, which can easily be accessed from your home or office. While it won’t be the typical celebration we are accustomed to hosting, we are pleased to be able to inform our membership and the broader community about our efforts throughout 2020 to help businesses navigate the difficult economic times we are faced with from the pandemic, as well as outline how we were able to pivot to quickly adapt to the difficult circumstances of the times as an organization. We will also hear from In-coming Governor Dan McKee about his insights on how we will emerge from this economic crisis and his vision for support of the small business community” says Erin Donovan-Boyle, Executive Director of the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce, in a statement.

Traditionally, this event also features the presentation of the Excellence in Business Awards, however, this has been postponed to later in 2021, so as to offer an opportunity for an in-person celebration at that time.

All are welcome to attend the Annual Meeting this Wednesday by registering for this free, virtual event at www.newportchamber.com/events.