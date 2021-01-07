The Preservation Society of Newport County today extended an invite to all employees of all police and fire departments in Newport County, as well as employees of Newport Hospital and Naval Health Clinic New England in Newport, to enjoy free admission to The Breakers and its grounds this weekend, January 9 and 10.

All residents of Newport County also will be admitted for free during these two days, which are the last days of Holidays at the Newport Mansions and the new outdoor light display, Sparkling Lights at The Breakers.

The Preservation Society of Newport County says in a press release that they have extended the offer of free admission to these front-line workers, regardless of their town of residence, as a way of thanking them for their services to our communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Breakers is the only Preservation Society currently open; the others have closed for the winter season or remain closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Breakers will be open from noon to 8 p.m., with the last admission at 7 p.m. The outdoor holiday light display will be illuminated at 4 p.m.