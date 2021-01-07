Today at 2 pm, Clergy from at least four local churches are holding a virtual prayer rally in response to the violent protests that took place in Washington, D.C on Wednesday. Thus far the pastors of Evangelical Friends Church of Newport, Community Baptist Church (Newport, RI), Crosspoint Church (Newport), and Portsmouth United Methodist Church (Portsmouth) have committed to participate in this peaceful, non-partisan gathering.

Rev. Dr. Paul A. Hoffman, the Lead Pastor of EFC Newport, tells What’s Up Newp that the prayer will promote the following goals: “An alternate witness that is faith-centered and hopeful, process our grief in constructive ways, lament the chaos and violence taking place and pray for peace and unity in our communities and nation”.

It will be broadcast here on FB live beginning at 2 pm.