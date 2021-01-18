Support Locally Owned, Independent Journalism Our content is free and always will be – but we rely on your support to sustain it. Please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp supporter today!

Lieutenant Governor Dan McKee will join What’s Up Newp for a live virtual video conversation on Monday, January 25 at 1 pm.

We’ll chat with McKee about the Gubernatorial transition and what his goals and plans are as Governor of Rhode Island.

We’ll also chat about his efforts to support small businesses during COVID-19 and more