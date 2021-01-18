Support Locally Owned, Independent Journalism Our content is free and always will be – but we rely on your support to sustain it. Please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp supporter today!

Keith Stokes, Vice President of the 1696 Heritage Group, will join WUN’s Ryan Belmore and Frank Prosnitz for a virtual video conversation today at 1 pm to chat about Martin Luther King Jr. Day and much more.

The 1696 Heritage Group is a historical consulting firm dedicated to helping persons and institutions of color to increase their knowledge and access to the light of truth of their unique American heritage