Home What's Up Newp Live Stream LIVE ON WUN: RIDOH's weekly COVID-19 update (Jan. 28 at 1 pm) LIVE ON WUN: RIDOH's weekly COVID-19 update (Jan. 28 at 1 pm) By Ryan M. Belmore - January 27, 2021 The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) will hold a press conference on Thursday to update reporters on Rhode Island's COVID-19 response. Watch the press briefing live as it happens below, or anytime afterward.