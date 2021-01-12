Newport City Council will host their first regular council meeting of the year on Wednesday, January 13 at 6:30 pm.

The meeting is open to the public and can be accessed by phone ( 1-888-788-0099) and/or by Zoom.

See the agenda here – https://whatsupnewp.com/2021/01/newport-city-council-will-host-its-first-council-meeting-of-2021-on-jan-13-heres-whats-on-the-agenda/