Newport City Council will host a virtual workshop on Thursday, January 21 at 4:30 pm to receive a COVID-19 update from City Manager Joe Nicholson.

This is a What’s Up Newp broadcast. To participate in or watch the official meetings, call 1-877-853-5247 or join via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/95878452956.