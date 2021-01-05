Newport City Council will host a workshop on Thursday, January 7 at 4:30 pm for the purpose of receiving a COVID-19 Crisis Update from City Manager Joe Nicholson.
The meeting will be held virtually and is open to the public. Telephone access is available by dialing 1-877-853-5247. Members of the public may also join the meeting via Zoom (webinar ID is 958 7845 2956).
Watch the meeting below live as it happens or anytime afterward.
Support Locally Owned, Independent Journalism
If What’s Up Newp has provided you with at least $5 worth of knowledge, information, and/or entertainment this year, please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp supporter. Reader support is what truly makes what we do possible.