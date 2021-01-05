Newport City Council will host a workshop on Thursday, January 7 at 4:30 pm for the purpose of receiving a COVID-19 Crisis Update from City Manager Joe Nicholson.

The meeting will be held virtually and is open to the public. Telephone access is available by dialing 1-877-853-5247. Members of the public may also join the meeting via Zoom (webinar ID is 958 7845 2956).

Watch the meeting below live as it happens or anytime afterward.