Governor Raimondo will host a press briefing at 1 pm on Friday, January 8 to provide an update on COVID-19 in Rhode Island.
This press briefing was previously scheduled for Thursday, January 7 at 1 pm. It was rescheduled because Governor Raimondo is quarantining for the second time in less than a month following close contact with a person who has COVID-19.
The press briefing will take place on Friday as long as the Governor continues to test negative for COVID-19.
Raimondo’s last press briefing took place on Tuesday, December 18.
Watch the press briefing live below or anytime afterward.
