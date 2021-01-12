Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea will join What’s Up Newp for a live virtual video conversation at 2 pm on Wednesday, January 13.

Among a wide variety of topics, Secretary Gorbea will outline key information and dates for Rhode Island’s special referenda election that’s coming up on March 2. The seven referenda questions on the ballot involve authorizing the state to borrow money through bonds and temporary notes to make capital investments in several different areas.