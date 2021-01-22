Lila Delman Real Estate today announced that the firm has joined Compass, a national real estate brokerage.

In partnering with Compass, Lila Delman says that it “is part of a network of over 19,000 of the top agents across 300+ offices in 150+ cities, which provides expanded national and international exposure for the firm’s valued clients, agents, and listings”.

“We’re excited to join Compass, a company that truly treats their agents as customers and trusted partners. At Lila Delman our agents have always come first – we look forward to partnering with a company that builds for, and continually invests in, our profession to bring the best service to our clients.” – John Hodnett, President/Broker Owner & Pamela Delman-Hodnett, Owner. in a statement.

In a press release, Lila Delman says that their “longstanding legacy and local expertise combined with Compass’ technology platform and consumer programs represents a groundbreaking partnership for Rhode Island’s Real Estate Market as a whole. Lila Delman will continue to operate as Rhode Island’s premier luxury brokerage, maintaining its iconic name, branding, and marketing with the added resources and technology of Compass”.

The firm’s Leadership Team, including John Hodnett, Pamela Delman-Hodnett, Brandyn Brunelle, and Ryan Elsman, along with Sales Managers, will all remain in place to establish and lead Compass’s presence in Rhode Island. Jeffery Heighton, Compass’s New England Regional President will work in partnership with Lila Delman’s Leadership to grow their footprint in the Ocean State.