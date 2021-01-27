Sen. “Lou” DiPalma, who is seeking the position of Lieutenant Governor is an engineer who looks at old problems with a new perspective. He does not accept the status quo, acts with integrity and openness, and listens to the concerns of his constituents. He has demonstrated leadership and understands the needs of both large and small businesses.

His government experience includes serving for the last 13 years as a state senator representing District 12 (Middletown, Little Compton, Tiverton and Newport) and before that for 4 years on the Middletown Town Council. In the state senate, He has developed a deep understanding of the state budget and state operations in critical areas (including administration, education, health and human services, transportation, public safety and the multiple quasi-public agencies). His efforts have been recognized by the RI Healthcare Association, Tomaquag Museum, RI Parents Information Network, Maher Center, East Bay Community Action Program, Newport County Community Mental Health Center and Great Schools Partnership, to name few

He is a husband, father and grandfather and understands the importance of an excellent education system and the needs of all in the community he recognizes the beauty of Rhode Island and District 12, and the importance of its preservation.

He also understands the need to develop and enhance STEAM programs and drill these important lessons into the middle school and earlier grade levels.

Sen. DiPalma especially understands the needs of the disabled in the state and the need to improve the system.

Upon filling the position of Lieutenant Governor, He would assume the leadership of the Long Term Care Coordinating Council (LTCCC), the Small Business Advisory Council (SBAC) and Emergency Management Advisory Council (EMAC). While some people seeking this office might have experience in one of the three areas, He has deep knowledge and direct involvement in each of them. As it pertains to the LTCCC, as a 13-year Senate Finance Health and Human Services Subcommittee Chair, He will continue to “address state policy concerning all forms of long-term health care for the elderly and adults with chronic disabilities and illnesses.”

He understands the importance of support for the military.

In addition to two decades of public service, He also brings forth decades of business experience to the position of Lieutenant Governor, working in the defense industry leading large-scale projects and teams of up to 1000 professionals, solving complex problems critical to our nation’s defense. In the wake of the current pandemic, Rhode Island will need proven, results-driven leadership to address the challenges, which have manifested themselves in every facet of our lives

While the RI Constitution states the Governor and Lt. Governor run independently, it is his belief the Governor and Lt. Governor, going forward, will work hand-in-hand. He welcomes and deserves the opportunity to collaborate and partner with Gov. McKee

Chris Semonelli, Middletown