Three homes on Prudence Island were destroyed in a fire overnight.

The homes are located at 14 & 15 Herreshoff Lane and 830 Narragansett Avenue.

According to officials, Portsmouth fire received the call just before 11 pm. Crews from Newport, Middletown, and Prudence Island battled flames overnight and the island is currently without power. No injuries have been reported.

This story is developing.

