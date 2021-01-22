Three homes on Prudence Island were destroyed in a fire overnight.

The homes are located at 14 & 15 Herreshoff Lane and 830 Narragansett Avenue.

According to officials, Portsmouth fire received the call just before 11 pm. Crews from Newport, Middletown, and Prudence Island battled flames overnight and the island is currently without power. No injuries have been reported.

Large fire on Prudence Island. Here’s the view from dock in Portsmouth. Lots of smoke filling the sky. Marine units are being deployed from this area for assistance. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/yCI4nvo1oR — Ryan Welch (@RyanWelchPhotog) January 22, 2021

Here’s the view from my lens. Portsmouth Marine unit has made two trips so far bringing first responders across the water to the island to assist with battling this blaze. pic.twitter.com/Nm0tjEmlJm — Ryan Welch (@RyanWelchPhotog) January 22, 2021

This was at 14 & 15 Herreshoff Lane and 830 Narragansett Ave. NO ONE was hurt. Portsmouth Fire Dept credits their new boat and Bristol Fire’s new boat with preventing the flames from spreading further. https://t.co/x6Z7cd2ctJ — Kait Walsh (@KaitLouiseWalsh) January 22, 2021

@NBC10_Connor is on Prudence Island, where a fire burned three homes to the groundhttps://t.co/tofXKBfKmc pic.twitter.com/qCzdSxfgHa — NBC 10 WJAR (@NBC10) January 22, 2021

This story is developing.