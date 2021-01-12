Legit. Authentic. Delicious. Those are just three words used to describe the Mexican street tacos, antojitos (snacks), and dulce coming to ‘Bar Cino in Newport this month.

From Monday, January 18 to Sunday, January 31, Bar Cino will use their (somewhat new) additional dining room to host La Vecina Taqueria.

Shawn Westhoven, General Manager for Bar ‘Cino, told What’s Up Newp on Monday that the focus of the pop-up is authentic street tacos and that he sees this as an opportunity to see how Bar ‘Cino may use the additional dining room in the future. “The Bar ‘Cino kitchen isn’t big enough to serve their full menu to both of these dining rooms if they are full(post-COVID). We’re going to give this a shot at how we may or may not use this additional space next summer/when we get back into a regular season,” Westhoven said.

Bar Cino’ Chef Mariana Gonzalez, who is originally from Mexico City, has prepared a menu consisting of authentic Mexican street tacos and snacks, using family recipes and authenticity for inspiration along the way.

Chef Mariana

A menu shared with What’s Up Newp on Monday has six different options of tacos, including Pastor Pork, Local Fish, Pollo a la Salsa Verde, Marinated Shrimp, Street Corn Style Squash & Mushrooms, and Guajillo Braised Short Rib.

La Vecina tacos

Complimenting the tacos are Antojitos, with options such as Tamales Verdes, Kale & Cotija Tamales, Shrimp Aquachile, Trio de Salsas with Chips, and Spicy Peanuts.

La Vecina Tamales

For those with a sweet tooth, Dulce includes Tres Yeches and Tamales Dulces.

During the pop-up, the menu will be available for dine-in and take-out orders.

Beginning February 1, the pop-up will turn into a short of ghost kitchen, being available for to-go orders only.

Coordinating with the pop-up, new art from Newport artist’s Ry Smith and Chris Wyllie will adorn the walls and windows of the pop-up.

Follow La Vecina on Instagram for more updates an information.

Of course, throughout this entire pop-up, Bar ‘Cino will continue to run their normal menu for dine-in in their original dining room and will continue to offer take-out and delivery. Visit https://barcino.com/newport/ for the latest.