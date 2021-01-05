The Newport Festivals Foundation, the non-profit corporation that produces and preserves the Newport Jazz Festival and Newport Folk Festival, is hiring a full-time Accounting Assistant.

Position: Accounting Assistant

Responsibilities:

The Accounting Assistant at Newport Festivals Foundation (“NFF”) will report directly to the CFO / COO and offer unique 1-on-1 mentorship. This position will be responsible for assistant accounting and human resources responsibilities for Newport Folk Festival and Newport Jazz Festival as well as the Foundation’s year-round music education programs as a 501c3 non profit corporation. This role will interact with most areas of our business including senior leadership and have opportunities to explore new projects.

• Assist with vendor management

• Process accounts payable

• Enter transactions into QuickBooks

• Assist in preparation of annual 1099’s

• Reconcile bank and general ledger accounts

• Process payroll

• Assist with employee benefits

• Process staff expense reports monthly

• Make deposits at bank and electronically

• Digitally catalogue and process financial and legal documents

• Perform professional errands such as going to the post office and bank • Provide other administrative support to human resources, legal and general operations • Other ad hoc projects as needed to support all areas of the business

• Perform assistant accounting and human resource duties on-site in Newport, RI for two weeks per Summer during our annual music festivals, including processing payments for festival artists and vendors

Requirements:

We are looking for an enthusiastic self-starter and creative problem-solver with the following experience:

• Prior experience as an assistant accountant and/or office manager

• Highly organized

• Impeccable attention to detail

• Ability to prioritize and multitask in a fast-paced environment

• Self-starter mentality

• Excellent written, verbal and interpersonal communication skills

• Collaborative team player who is self-motivated to manage projects independently • Experience with Quickbooks

• Experience with Google Suite and Microsoft Excel

• Passion for the arts & music is a plus

• Ability to work on-site in Newport, Rhode Island for 12-14 days annually (lodging and meals provided) during NFF’s music festivals the last week of July through the first week of August

About Us: Newport Festivals Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation founded in 2010 to produce and preserve America’s premier music festivals, Newport Jazz Festival (est. 1954) and Newport Folk Festival (est. 1959). Newport Festivals Foundation’s mission is to expand the impact of its festivals by supporting music education programs year-round, across the country. In 2019, Newport Jazz and Folk Festivals celebrated their 60th and 65th anniversaries with performances by Herbie Hancock to Common and Dolly Parton to Kermit the Frog. In early 2020, Pollstar named Newport Folk Festival, “Music Festival of the Year.” As perpetual trailblazers, the Newport Festivals Foundation team looks ahead to the next six decades of folk and jazz.