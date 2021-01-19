Support Locally Owned, Independent Journalism Our content is free and always will be – but we rely on your support to sustain it. Please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp supporter today!

(Boston January 11, 2020) Three of New England’s top emerging artists will take the stage for a special episode of the Boch Center’s music television series The Ghost Light Series. Jay Psaros, The Restless Age, and Alice Howe will all perform Friday, January 22, at 7:30 PM on NECN.

Jay Psaros, a longtime resident of the Northeast was born into a family of the self-employed. As a result, his music has ebbed and flowed in and out of “where the work is,” so to speak. Crossing genres as needed and blending styles as desired. At 34 years old, Psaros has worked in a most peculiar musical landscape. His gigs have ranged from bar rooms, to medieval themed dinner theaters, to small clubs, house concerts, weddings, and everything in between. He has hustled as a booking agent, produced for other artists, written music blogs and even taught the occasional lesson. On the cusp of a decade in the music industry, the sweaty bars and medieval costumes have given way to support slots for national acts and small headlining tours at regional clubs. Psaros has shared the stage with the likes of The Mavericks, Boz Scaggs, Daughtry, Third Eye Blind, Tower of Power, Ziggy Marley, Donovan Frankenreiter, Anders Osborne, Los Lonely Boys, Rick Springfield, Lisa Loeb, Three Dog Night, Rusted Root, Peter Cetera, Little River Band, The Original Wailers, Eddie Money, and Joe Nichols.

The Restless Age is a collaboration – a harmony of Will Bryant, Lee Falco and Brandon Morrison. Each player brings a unique song and voice to the bandstand, as the trio spans generations and genres. The members of The Restless Age have been a premier rhythm section throughout New York’s Hudson Valley for the past half-decade including with The Mammals. As the house band for Amy Helm’s ‘Oh to be Home Again’ at Levon Helm Studios, they performed behind Donald Fagen, John Sebastian and Graham Nash, as well as being Kate Pierson’s (The B-52’s) touring band in support of her 2015 debut album ‘Guitars & Microphones’. During that same year, they toured the U.S. & Canada supporting The Waterboys and The Gipsy Kings along with fellow Hudson Valley singer-songwriter Connor Kennedy.

Alice Howe’s path to “up-and-coming” artist seems both fated and winding. She grew up in Newton, Massachusetts, just outside of Boston, in a home filled with music and art. Long outdoor walks were encouraged, and Howe would often disappear to wander through her grandmother’s garden next door or to journal and turn experiences into songs. “I can’t remember not singing,” she says with a laugh. Her mother always had a record to put on––Muddy Waters, Taj Mahal, and other blues giants were favorites. Howe sang with her brother and her dad, Sandy––a gifted painter turned successful architect––and sang alone to herself, improvising and composing constantly.

Howe left home to attend Smith College, graduated and moved to Seattle before finding her way back to Massachusetts. Howe is accompanied for this performance by Freebo, Bonnie Raitt’s beloved bassist for a decade and veteran of performances and collaborations with Crosby, Stills, & Nash, Ringo Starr, Loudon Wainwright III, Neil Young, Dr. John, and more.

Guests watching at home or online are asked to support the Boch Center and the Folk American Roots Hall of Fame by making a donation or naming a seat at bochcenter.org/donate.

The Ghost Light Series has included performances by Will Dailey, Jonathan Edwards, Mark Erelli, Kemp Harris, The Mammals, two-time Grammy Award winner Lori McKenna, Tom Rush, Chris Smither, Noel Paul Stookey, Livingston Taylor and more.

The series is presented with the generous support of Polar Beverages, JetBlue, Encore Boston Harbor, and the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 11.

For more information on the Ghost Light Series, head to bochcenter.org/discover/ghost-light-series.