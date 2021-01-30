The Town of Jamestown has provided the following COVID-19 update.

“The RIDOH has begun to allocate a very limited amount of doses to each community. The vaccination will be offered to residents age 75 and older. We are in the process of contacting residents to schedule appointments for next week. We have ONLY 30 vaccines for this coming week. Residents will contacted by order of the oldest first. If you were born in 1928 or earlier and have not been contacted by my staff-please call 423-1213 X4328. Leave your name and best phone number-we will return your call”.