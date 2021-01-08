Residential Properties Ltd. today announced the sale of 28 Calvert Place in Jamestown for $1,200,000. RPL Sales Associates Kira Greene and Michael J. Sweeney of the Greene | Sweeney Team represented the buyers in this transaction.

“Residential Properties described the property as, :Built in 1919, this classic Jamestown farmhouse sits on a quiet street lined with mature trees. A renovation and addition have enhanced the open feel and allowed for abundant sunlight throughout. The wrap-around porch provides a unique relaxation retreat which opens to a stunning bluestone terrace. Granite steps lead down through the terraced flower beds and expansive yard. This outdoor area also features a dense hedge for added seclusion, plus an outdoor shower. The living room lends an elegant family space with heart pine floors and a wood-burning fireplace flanked by French doors that open to the terrace and yard. A custom-designed office with tiger maple bookshelves and pocket doors make for the perfect professional workspace. The modern kitchen boasts custom cabinets and granite countertops, and opens to the formal dining room, whose stately French doors segue to the terrace. A chic powder room is well located off the laundry and mudroom, while a back staircase provides convenient access to the second floor. The primary bedroom features a lovely bath with a separate shower and soaking tub, plus a sitting area for contemplating the day’s ensemble. Two additional bedrooms and a bath at the south end of the house are connected by a shared sitting room, ideal for reading or overflow guest space. An oversized, two-car garage comes with room for a workshop, as well as additional parking or storage. The property’s village location allows for a peaceful lifestyle, while also being close to the Jamestown Golf Course, Conanicut Yacht Club, and the waterfront with its amazing views of the Newport Bridge. The home is a short drive to picnicking at Beavertail State Park, exploring at historic Fort Wetherill State Park, and the dining and charms of Newport”.