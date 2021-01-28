Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty today announced the sale of ‘Gravel Court’ at 21 Clay Street in Newport.

Beloved by the seller’s family for four generations, the property sold for $3,585,000. The sellers were represented by Michelle Kirby and Kate Kirby Greenman of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty. Edith Cushing of Re/MAX Professionals of Newport represented the buyer, according to Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty.

The sale of this historic property is one of four in the Bellevue Avenue corridor that sold for over $3.5 million in the past six months, with Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty writing that they represented three.

Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty Co-owner Paul Leys stated, “During the same period last year, only one Bellevue Avenue area estate sold in this price range. The sale of this one-of-a-kind property represents an ongoing positive trend in the market.”

An iconic 1860 George Champlin Mason design in Newport’s estate area, the property includes a manor house, carriage house with apartment, and guest cottage on 1.34 acres. The residence’s interior was redesigned by renowned artist Francis Hoppin with period details, 14-foot ceilings, seven working fireplaces, and handsome paneling and flooring throughout the formal and family spaces. The grounds, planted with mature specimens, offer total privacy.