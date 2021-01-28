Photo courtesy of Gustave White Sotheby's International Realty

Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty today announced the sale of ‘Gravel Court’ at 21 Clay Street in Newport.

Beloved by the seller’s family for four generations,  the property sold for $3,585,000. The sellers were represented by Michelle  Kirby and Kate Kirby Greenman of Gustave White Sotheby’s International  Realty. Edith Cushing of Re/MAX Professionals of Newport represented the buyer, according to Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty.

The sale of this historic property is one of four in the Bellevue Avenue corridor that sold for over $3.5 million in the past six months, with Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty writing that they represented three.

Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty Co-owner Paul Leys stated, “During the same period last year, only one Bellevue Avenue area estate sold in this price range. The sale of this one-of-a-kind property  represents an ongoing positive trend in the market.”

An iconic 1860 George Champlin Mason design in Newport’s estate area, the  property includes a manor house, carriage house with apartment, and guest  cottage on 1.34 acres. The residence’s interior was redesigned by renowned  artist Francis Hoppin with period details, 14-foot ceilings, seven working  fireplaces, and handsome paneling and flooring throughout the formal and  family spaces. The grounds, planted with mature specimens, offer total  privacy.

