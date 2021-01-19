Support Locally Owned, Independent Journalism Our content is free and always will be – but we rely on your support to sustain it. Please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp supporter today!

Governor Gina M. Raimondo will deliver her annual State of the State address virtually on Wednesday, February 3 at 7:00 p.m.

According to the Governor’s office, the State of the State will focus on the work that has been done over the past six years to build a stronger, more equitable and more resilient Rhode Island through investments in job training, economic development, education, health care, environmental progress, and more.

In order to protect the health and safety of Rhode Islanders, the address will be delivered remotely and carried live both on television and online on Capitol TV, local news networks, and on the Governor’s social media pages.

President-elect Biden nominated Governor Raimondo as Commerce Secretary earlier this month. Governor Raimondo and her office say that she will continue to serve as Governor of Rhode Island until her nomination hearing takes place, which is expected to happen in mid-February.

Lt. Governor Dan McKee will take over as Governor of Rhode Island when Raimondo officially joins the Biden administration.