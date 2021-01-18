Support Locally Owned, Independent Journalism Our content is free and always will be – but we rely on your support to sustain it. Please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp supporter today!

Governor Gina M. Raimondo issued the following statement today in commemoration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day:



“Today we celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. It was Dr. King who said that life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’ His message of compassion and unity, of overcoming obstacles to build a more just and equal society, is as important today as ever.



“Over the past year, we have been reminded once again of the breadth and magnitude of racism embedded in our society. But we have also been inspired by a renewed call to action — by a new generation ready to take up the mantle and continue Dr. King’s fight. Today, let us recommit to honoring his legacy by pushing the arc of the moral universe a little closer to justice.”