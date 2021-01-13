Support Locally Owned, Independent Journalism Our content is free and always will be – but we rely on your support to sustain it. Please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp supporter today!

Governor Gina Raimondo today announced during a COVID-19 Press Briefing the current restrictions, those that began on December 21, will remain in place until at least mid-February.

Governor Raimondo said that she and the Interscholastic League would be making an announcement next week specifically to allowing kids to play sports again in the near future.

To kick off the press briefing, Governor Raimondo spoke about being nominated to serve as Secretary of Commerce for President-elect Biden. She stated that she will continue to serve as Governor of Rhode Island until her nomination is confirmed, which she said could be several weeks.

Governor Raimondo stated that Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott will lead the weekly press briefings beginning next week, hosting a general weekly briefing on Thursday at 1 pm as well as a vaccine specific update during the week as well.

For more information on the restrictions/guidance, visit https://reopeningri.com/.