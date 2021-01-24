STAND-UP COMEDY WRITING Instructor: Tyra Ann-Marie Wilson February 9 – March 23

During this 7-week virtual program, future comics will explore what makes something funny, and how to make others laugh along with them. Students will learn to tell gripping and dynamic stories first, then how to lace in jokes and create their own stand up routine. Each week a different piece of stand up will be assigned to watch outside of class, and then analyzed and discussed in class. Through collaboration, creative writing, and video research, participants will craft their own stand-up routine that they can share with friends and family! A zoom link will be sent by the first day of class.