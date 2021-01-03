The future of Winner Winner on Thames Street is up in the air.

In mid-December, both the building at 677 Thames Street and business were listed for sale by Kirby Properties.

Anna Burnely from The Mission Group in an email to What’s Up Newp on behalf of herself and partners Steve, Chad, and Tyler, said, “Considering the current climate of both the real estate market and the restaurant industry as a whole. Our landlord and the group feel it’s an ideal time to test the waters on both the sale of the land as well as the sale of the business.

“Our landlord at 677 Thames, the 5th ward, and the people of Aquidneck island have been nothing but supportive through our collective 10 years in this space. The future of Winner Winner is a bit hazy, we have a number of options, the first being a sale of the business. If a sale isn’t in this chicken’s future, then we may run one final summer here at 677, or possibly “shelf” Winner Winner and it’s tasty recipes for a bit. Our sincerest thank you’s for a cluckin’ good time,” the group said.

The group says that if anyone has questions regarding the sale of the business and/or the property they can contact Kirby properties.

Kirby Properties describes the property as “a rare opportunity to purchase a well-maintained building on Thames Street in Newport, RI. This single level restaurant has had a history of successful tenants, in the more recent years it has been the home of both ‘Thames Street Kitchen’ and ‘Winner Winner’. This building is ideal for either the owner-operator looking to secure a space on Thames Street or the investor who is looking to expand their real estate portfolio”.

The property and business listing are here.

Winner Winner will remain open during this process. Their hours are 2 pm to 9 pm on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 12 pm to 9 p on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. They are currently closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. For updates to these operating times, keep an eye on their website.

The Mission Group

The Mission Group, the family run restaurant group that is lead by Chad Hoffer, Anna Burnley, and Tyler Burnley, first opened the famed Thames Street Kitchen (TSK) at 677 Thames Street in 2011. Mission, Winner Winner, TSK 2.0 (at 677 Thames Street), Mission Middletown, and Nomi Park at The Wayfinder.

In June, The Mission Group announced that they were permanently closing their Mission location at 29 West Marlborough Street in Newport and were expanding their location at 58 Aquidneck Avenue in Middletown.