Press release from The Ocean Race

The Mirpuri Foundation Racing Team has become the first team to enter The Ocean Race Europe, following the opening of the entry period.

The inaugural edition of The Ocean Race Europe is scheduled to take place in late spring this year and is open to VO65 and IMOCA 60 teams. The event will feature racing from the Atlantic coast of Europe into the Mediterranean, with up to four stops along the way. The full race course will be released shortly.

Based in Cascais, Portugal, The Mirpuri Foundation Racing Team will compete on board their Racing for the Planet boat, in the VO65 class, the record-breaking, one-design, offshore racing boats that produced the closest edition of The Ocean Race in history in 2017-18.

“We are excited to confirm our participation in The Ocean Race Europe,” said Yoann Richomme, the skipper of The Mirpuri Foundation Racing Team. “It will be a challenging race in its own right and one that is worthy of our focus and application. Our approach to the European race doesn’t differ from The Ocean Race, we are here to win and our preparation reflects that. We are putting together a team of experienced sailors and shore crew and we can’t wait to get out on the water.”

“Officially lodging our entry for The Ocean Race Europe is a significant milestone for the Mirpuri Foundation Racing Team,” said Paulo Mirpuri, founder Mirpuri Foundation Racing Team. “We have all faced many challenges over the past twelve months and sport will continue to play a critical role in our recovery. As we continue the fight against Covid-19 we must not forget the battle we are all facing against climate change. For us our message doesn’t change, we are ‘Racing For The Planet’.”

“We welcome Paulo Mirpuri, Yoann Richomme and the Mirpuri Foundation Racing Team on board as the first team to enter The Ocean Race Europe,” said Phil Lawrence, the Race Director. “This is a team with an ambition to perform at the highest levels on and off the water, with a strong commitment to ‘Racing For The Planet’ and we’re looking forward to seeing them on the start line in May.”

The Ocean Race Europe is scheduled to take place in May/June this year. Event organisers will prioritise the health and safety of all participants, the public and all stakeholders and will adhere to all regulations and protocols with respect to COVID-19.