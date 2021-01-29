The Newport Art Museum recently announced the appointment of three new members to the Board of Trustees, Ellen Bowman, Patrick Dolat, and Ellie Voorhes. The Museum has also appointed a new Director of Advancement, Margaret Sullivan-Carr.

“I look forward to working with our new Trustees and Director of Advancement as we usher in an exciting new decade and strategic plan for the Newport Art Museum,” said Norah Diedrich, Executive Director of the Newport Art Museum. Steven Richter, President of the Board of Trustees, stated, “The Board is thrilled to welcome three new Trustees bringing a wide range of skills to help lead our Museum in the new decade ahead. Also, the Board is very pleased to welcome the Museum’s new Director of Advancement at this exciting time for our Museum. Our Board remains highly focused on the Museum’s long-term strategic vision and mission.”

The Newport Art Museum provided the following background on the new board members and the Director of Advancement.

Ellen Bowman is a resident of Rye, NY and Newport, RI where she is active in numerous organizations that support the arts, historic preservation, and education. She is a member of The Garden Conservancy Fellows, the Rye Garden Club, the Daughters of the Revolution and the National Society of Colonial Dames New York Chapter. Ellen recently finished her last year as President of the board of trustees for The Windward School, a school for language-based learning disabilities in New York. During her tenure, Ellen oversaw many fund-raising events, a capital campaign, a head of school search, and the creation of a new Strategic Plan. Ellen is also a Trustee of the Aquidneck Island Land Trust.

Patrick Dolat is a resident of Newport, RI where he owns and operates Newport Lamp and Shade Company. His shop has been featured in numerous industry publications including The World of Interiors, Veranda and Vogue.com. He is a shareholder of the Redwood Library & Athenaeum and former member of the Newport Historic District Commission. Patrick holds a degree in architecture from Roger Williams University and his interests include art, history and preservation.

Ellie Voorhes, a native of Rhode Island, retired recently as Head of Human Resources for John Hancock Investments. Ellie spent her career as a human resources leader in multiple organizations especially financial services including Citibank and Fidelity Investments. Having returned to Rhode Island full time, Ellie and her husband, David are residents of Newport. Ellie has a long standing interest in the Arts and has been on the board of other arts organizations. She holds a combined Bachelors in History and Art History from the University of Minnesota.

Margaret Sullivan-Carr has returned to her home-town of Newport, RI after a career in the Boston, MA region. She has held leadership positions in Development, Public Relations and Marketing in health care, insurance, and most recently as National Vice President Development at Read to a Child. She is an undergraduate of Boston University; and earned a MBA from Boston College and a doctorate from Drexel University.