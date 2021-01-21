The Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the East Bay Community Action Program (EBCAP) today announced in a press release that it has has hired a new member to join their team. Sarah Burke has been hired as their new Youth Career Specialist for the Greater Newport Region.

The full press release;

The Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with The East Bay Community Action Program, has hired Sarah Burke as a Youth Career Specialist. Sarah officially wears two hats – one to help the Chamber identify new opportunities for their constituents to connect with local talent and the other to help the youth EBCAP service to connect with employment and/or internship opportunities in Greater Newport County. Sarah will serve as a resource for employers, as the main point of contact between our education and workforce system. In this newly created position, Sarah will be linking the Real Skills for Youth Initiative to workforce development activities in the region.

The Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce and the East Bay Community Action Program are committed to building a workforce ready for the jobs of tomorrow by strengthening the regions college and career readiness system. There are many roles to fill so flexible approaches to workforce preparation is necessary. It is the goal of this partnership to prepare young people with the knowledge, skills, and experiences for college, career readiness, and civic preparation. This partnership will provide structured work-based learning and career development resources for young adults that supports academic and employability skill attainment.

Sarah brings over twenty years of experience working in a variety of arenas, ranging from youth development to corporate consulting, thus making her well served to effectively engage with a diverse group of stakeholders. Most recently, Sarah was an Associate Director in the Office of Multicultural Affairs at Columbia University in New York City. She holds a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Baruch College, City University of New York as well as a Master’s Degree in Counseling Psychology from Teachers College, Columbia University.

“We welcome Sarah to this new position, and we’re pleased to partner with the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce in this program which is beneficial to both our area’s young job seekers and employers,” said Dennis Roy, President and Chief Executive Officer of East Bay Community Action Program.

Executive Director, Erin Donovan-Boyle added, “Working together with the EBCAP will further align identified workforce development needs between our regional employers and our younger residents, helping to create the skilled talent pipeline that is needed to support our local economy’s growth, resilience, and recovery.”