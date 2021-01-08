Lila Delman Real Estate this week announced that Country and Coastal Properties and Little Compton Real Estate, two Little Compton-based brokerages, have joined Lila Delman, forming the firm’s seventh office.

The office, formerly noted as that of Country and Coastal Properties, is centrally located at 29 Meetinghouse Lane in Little Compton and represents Lila Delman’s third office in Newport County.

Principal Brokers Debby Ladd of Country and Coastal Properties and Adolf Haffenreffer of Little Compton Real Estate will be joined by their entire teams of Sales Associates including Lisa Haffenreffer, Amy Chafee, Mimi Whitmarsh and Sayles Livingston, according to Lila Delman Real Estate. Longstanding and highly regarded Office Administrator Christine Plante of Country and Coastal Properties is also welcomed to the newly formed team. The office provides a full suite of sales and rental services, with Associates licensed in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

“As a firm, we have always had strong interest in expanding our Newport County roots into Little Compton,” commented John Hodnett, President/Broker-Owner of Lila Delman Real Estate in a press release. “After careful consideration, we identified County and Coastal Properties and Little Compton Real Estate as like-minded, boutique brokerages who share the same values, work ethic and approach to client services that we do here at Lila Delman.”

“In looking at our history as a firm, we have always found great success in niche, coastal markets. We have built community-based teams who respect and pay homage to these beloved communities with all that they do,” added Pamela Delman-Hodnett, Owner of Lila Delman in the press release. “We are excited to show Little Compton and the surrounding areas the power of the Lila Delman Difference, while respecting the very spirit of these accomplished, local brokerages that we find so admirable.”

“No one has a better pulse on the market than those who live it on a daily basis. Debby, Adolf, Lisa and their entire teams exemplify well respected, local experts,” remarked Ryan Elsman, Chief Operating Officer of Lila Delman in the press release. “Now backed by our marketing powerhouse and robust agent resources, we are confident that their business will soar to new heights under the Lila Delman brand.”

In 2020, Lila Delman Real Estate ranked as the top producing brokerage in Newport County. In Little Compton, the three firms, which now operate under the Lila Delman name, represented a combined 21% of the municipality’s sold market share. Associates from Country and Coastal Properties and Little Compton Real Estate are also noted for their sales in Westport, Massachusetts.

“In today’s ever-changing real estate landscape, top exposure and forward-thinking have become more critical than ever. For our valued clients and the legacy of Country and Coastal Properties, it was an important moment to partner with a brokerage that supports our style of business while increasing the resources we can offer,” commented Debby Ladd of Country and Coastal Properties. “There was an instantaneous, organic synergy between Lila Delman and Country and Coastal Properties. We could not be more excited to work alongside our newly expanded team, including Little Compton Real Estate.”

“There is strength in numbers and incredible power in an established, accomplished brand. Joining forces with Country and Coastal Properties, under the Lila Delman name, is redefining real estate service for Little Compton and beyond,” jointly commented Adolf and Lisa Haffenreffer of Little Compton Real Estate in the press release. “We have an incredible opportunity to elevate the client experience, combining local knowledge with the top marketing capabilities in the industry. We look forward to collectively raising the bar for real estate in the greater Little Compton area.”