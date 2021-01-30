The Friday Night Concert series at the Narrows Center for the Arts in Fall River continued January 29th with a superb streaming show from Christine Ohlman & Rebel Montez. Known for her mile-high platinum-blonde hairdo, Ohlman is the current, long-time vocalist with NBC’s Saturday Night Live Band whose sixth critically-acclaimed CD with Christine Ohlman & Rebel Montez, The Deep End, was honored on numerous national end-of-year Top Ten lists.

Concert Photographer Rick Farrell was there to document the occasion. Check out his photos of the “Beehive Queen” and her band below. And click here for upcoming shows at the Narrows Center for the Arts.