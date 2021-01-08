Area residents interested in receiving a rapid COVID-19 test now have a local option in Newport.

On Thursday, January 7, 2021, the Edward King House Senior Center began serving as a RIDOH/RI National Guard COVID-19 Rapid Test Site.

Free Rapid BinaxNOW Tests will be given on Thursdays and Fridays from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Edward King House located on 35 King Street in Newport for the month of January.



The City of Newport says on their website that these events are being conducted on a first-come-first-served basis and are open to the public. This is a free walk-in service. Appointments will not be accepted. Anyone wishing to be tested must wear a mask, there will be no exceptions. Participants should be prepared to wait outdoors for a short period of time and should dress appropriately. All COVID safety precautions will be in full effect. There will be a single entrance and a single exit and no participant may wait in the building at any time. Once tested, participants are asked to leave immediately. The test results will be available within 30 minutes and the participant will be called with the results. ID’s will not be required but participants must provide contact information so that the results can be provided. Social distancing will be adhered to at all times.



“During this time when in-person service cannot be conducted at the King House, it was important to us that we serve the community in the most beneficial way possible”, shared Carmela Geer, Executive Director of the Edward King House in a statement, “What better way to provide an important service than to make ourselves available to provide a safe environment for testing. Traveling to the mainland is not easy for everyone. The service is free and it’s close by or at least closer than other sites for Aquidneck Island residents.”



Community volunteers will be needed to help provide staff support for these events. Volunteers must be over the age of 18 and are asked to send an email to info@edwardkinghouse.org if interested.



For more information go to www.edwardkinghouse.org or call 401-846-7424 ext 1.