As COVID-19 vaccination sites continue to roll out across the country, the City of Newport has issued a call for volunteers to help Newport get vaccinated.

A press release from the City of Newport states that the Newport Emergency Management Agency is currently seeking volunteers to work at a potential Medical Emergency Distribution System Point of Dispensing (MEDS POD) beginning as early as next month.

Whether you’re a medical practitioner such as a doctor, pharmacist, or nurse, or are simply a member of the public who would like to lend a hand, the City wants to hear from you.

To volunteer, visit www.CityofNewport.com/Volunteer to fill out a short sign-up form, and one of the City’s MEDS POD team will get in touch.

The City is especially interested in hearing from licensed physicians, pharmacists, nurse practitioners and physician assistants.

While precise distribution plans are still being developed on the State and Federal levels, Newport officials are preparing to do their part to help get Newport vaccinated as quickly and equitably as possible.