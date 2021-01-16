Support Locally Owned, Independent Journalism Our content is free and always will be – but we rely on your support to sustain it. Please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp supporter today!

Newport Canvassing officials are gearing up for a special Statewide vote on a series of bond referenda scheduled for Tuesday, March 2nd, according to a press release from Tom Shevlin, Communications Officer for the City of Newport.

Voters who participate in the election will be asked seven referenda questions authorizing the state to borrow up to $400 million through bonds and temporary notes to make capital investments in several different areas.

A complete list of the bond questions and the costs associated can be found at the www.CityofNewport.com/NewportVotes.

As in last November’s general election, voters will have three options to cast their ballot in the March 2 special election. Voters may choose to cast their ballot by mail, early in-person up to 20 days before the election, or at the polls on Election Day.

To ensure that all voters have the option of voting safely and securely from home, the Secretary of State’s Office will once again send all active registered voters a mail ballot application.

Voters in Newport should expect to receive their mail ballot applications as early as next week. Voters will once again be able to track the status of their mail ballot application and their mail ballot on vote.ri.gov and the City’s designated Mail Ballot Drop Box will be available for all those interested in voting by mail.

Additionally, each household will receive a Voter Information Handbook in early February with information about each ballot question.

Anyone who would like to participate in the election but isn’t registered to vote will have until Sunday, Jan. 31st to submit a Voter Registration Application, which can be found online at Vote.RI.Gov or through the Newport Canvassing Authority.

In addition to mail ballots, Newport voters will also be able to vote in-person beginning February 10th until March 1st at City Hall or at one of three dedicated polling locations on Election Day: Fenner Hall, the Newport Public Library, or the Parkholm Senior Center.

Please note that voting at City Hall will not be available on Election Day, however due to the nature of the election, voters will be able to vote at any of the three polling locations most convenient for them.

The City has also been notified by the Secretary of State’s Office that it has been awarded a grant from the Center for Election Innovation and Research (CEIR) in the amount of $4,545.36 to offset the costs of holding the special election.

Special Referenda Election Schedule

• Sunday, January 31: Deadline to register to vote

• Tuesday, February 9: Deadline to submit mail ballot applications

• Wednesday, February 10: Early in-person voting period begins

• Monday, March 1: Early in-person voting period ends at 4 p.m.

• Tuesday, March 2: Special Referenda Election, polls open

State Bond Questions

1) Higher Education Facilities: $107,300,000

2) Beach, Clean Water and Green Bond: $74,000,000

3) Housing and Community Opportunity: $65,000,000

4) Transportation Infrastructure State Match: $71,700,000

5) Early Childhood Care and Education Capital Fund: $15,000,000

6) Cultural Arts and the Economy Grant Program and State Preservation Grants Program: $7,000,000

7) Industrial Facilities Infrastructure: $60,000,000

TOTAL BORROWING COSTS: $400,000,000