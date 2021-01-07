EAST GREENWICH, RI – The Greenwich Odeum in East Greenwich, RI recently announced a unique opportunity for patrons looking to celebrate Valentine’s Day. With pandemic restrictions affecting some go-to Valentine’s Day date options, the Odeum is available for an unforgettable and romantic experience.

The Greenwich Odeum is offering several options for private rentals for dates or double dates. Renters can choose from movie screening, karaoke, or video dance tutorial packages. All packages will include a romantic ambiance, and a table-for-two for the couple set with a bouquet of roses, a bottle of wine, and chocolates. Renters will be able to surprise their loved one with a personalized Marquee message and a slideshow of their photographs that will be on display on the big screen on arrival.



Limited Valentine’s Day rental slots are available on February 12, 13 and 14. All of the Greenwich Odeum’s Covid safety protocols will be in place to ensure the safety of guests and staff. Only one date or double date will occur per time slot, so reservations should be made soon! Reservations are available online at www.greenwichodeum.com/valentines.

“Through 2020, we have created many innovative ways to keep the Odeum afloat. Private movie screenings and date nights have been available for a little while here at the Odeum, but we wanted to make it extra special for Valentine’s Day. Complete with personalized marquee messages, roses, chocolate, wine, and a romantic setting, this will be a unique experience that your sweetheart will never forget!” Dan Speca, Board President of the Greenwich Odeum.