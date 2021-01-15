Support Locally Owned, Independent Journalism Our content is free and always will be – but we rely on your support to sustain it. Please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp supporter today!

The following press release was provided by Bank Newport.

BankNewport and the Rhode Island Community Food Bank are teaming up for a new campaign to raise awareness about food insecurity in Rhode Island. From January 18th through February 14th, “Kind Souls, Full Bowls” will encourage members of the public to make a contribution to the Food Bank to help the organization continue to distribute food to people in need through its statewide network of 159 member food pantries and meal sites.

To make a financial donation, please visit www.rifoodbank.org/banknewport. Those interested in donating non-perishable food items may do so from 8:00am-5:00pm Monday through Friday at the Food Bank headquarters at 200 Niantic Avenue in Providence.

BankNewport has long-supported the Food Bank, and in 2020, committed a $100,000 COVID-19 support grant as well as an additional $40,000 in food insecurity grants made directly to their member agencies. To kick-off the “Kind Souls, Full Bowls” campaign, BankNewport has made a $50,000 donation.

“The holiday season is behind us, and with it, the many food drives and fundraising activities that take place to support those in need, but the demand for assistance remains high,” said Sandra J. Pattie, President & CEO, BankNewport. “As we begin the new year, we hope that this contribution and the awareness campaign will help the Food Bank meet the increased demand.”

Each month, 68,000 Rhode Islanders receive food assistance from the Food Bank’s member agencies, a need that has grown significantly through the COVID-19 pandemic.

A gift – of any size – will help feed our neighbors in need during the winter months. For every dollar donated, the Food Bank can acquire up to 3 pounds of healthy, nutritious food.

“We’re so thankful for all of the support we’ve received from our friends at BankNewport, including this recent gift” said Food Bank CEO Andrew Schiff. “We especially appreciate their campaign to raise awareness of our work and encourage more donations to help us meet the increased demand for food assistance for Rhode Islanders struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.”