Bank Rhode Island (BankRI) recently provided $66,000 in funding to nonprofit organizations across the state. The awarded grants focused heavily on supporting basic needs and food assistance, and community programming. A total of 25 organizations received funds, with grants ranging from $1,000 to $10,000.

“There is optimism and light at the end of the tunnel with the vaccine becoming available, but our state’s nonprofits continue to answer the calls for help from Rhode Islanders who are struggling,” said Mark J. Meiklejohn, President and CEO of BankRI. “We remain committed to supporting their work and the safety net services many of our neighbors need during these times.”

Among the organizations to receive support is Meeting Street, which has had many of its school families impacted by the pandemic over the past 10 months. The grant is helping the school provide supports for students and their families with nutritional needs, health services, and remote learning resources.

“More than eighty percent of the children who attend Meeting Street are from our school’s surrounding Providence neighborhoods and have been adversely impacted by the ongoing crisis,” said John M. Kelly, President and CEO, Meeting Street. “The grant from BankRI is a big help in being able to provide assistance to our families in need.”

Providence Children’s Film Festival also received funding. Set to be held February 12 to 21, the annual festival will look different as a result of COVID-19, yet promises to be as inspiring as ever. Twenty film programs consisting of features and short film compilations will be presented via a virtual film platform. Tickets for films can be purchased online up to one week in advance. Attendees will receive a code to access their film and 24-hours to watch once beginning it. A number of technology options will be available to view films via computers, mobile and tablet devices, and television.

“This is an opportunity for families to reconnect with the world from the comfort and safety of their home,” said Eric Bilodeau, Artistic Director of PFCC. “These are films that not only offer entertainment, they also inspire, make you think, and open new doors. They are only possible thanks to our partners’ support.”

Funded organizations are: Better Lives Rhode Island; Blackstone Valley Emergency Food Center; City of Pawtucket Meal Program; Comprehensive Community Action Program; Connecting for Children & Families; East Bay Community Action Program; Crossroads Rhode Island; East Greenwich Interfaith Food Cupboard; Family Service of Rhode Island; Grow Smart Rhode Island; Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale; LISC Rhode Island; McAuley Ministries; Meeting Street; Martin Luther King Community Center; North Kingstown Food Pantry; Potter League for Animals; Providence Children’s Film Festival; Saint Vincent de Paul Pantry; St. Peter’s by the Sea; Town of Coventry Department of Human Services; Tri-County Community Action Agency; Warren Heritage Foundation; West Bay Community Action, Inc.; and Youth Pride, Inc.