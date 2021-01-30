Aquidneck Land Trust (“ALT”) has announced 18 student winners in the 2020 ALT Art & Writing Contest, held annually to promote an appreciation of the island’s natural beauty. Students who live or attend school on Aquidneck Island were invited to submit art or written work portraying their favorite local vista.

“The response to the contest was fantastic,” said Chuck Allott, Executive Director of ALT. “Despite the challenges of this school year, we received 170 entries from students attending ten island schools. Their entries show a deep appreciation for the natural beauty of Aquidneck Island, and we thank the students and their teachers for sharing their special places with us.”

Art winners in the kindergarten through grade four-category are: Hyunsung Lee, Pell Elementary School (first place); Nathaniel Morgan, Melville Elementary School (second place); and Joel Morgan, Melville Elementary School (third place).

Hyunsung Lee, Pell Elementary School (first place)

Art winners in the grade five through grade eight category are; Agatha Howell, Pennfield School (first place); Margaret Humphrey, Pennfield School (second place); and Erin Alphonse, Portsmouth Middle School (third place).

Agatha Howell, Pennfield School (first place)

Art winners in the grade nine through grade twelve category are: Oliver Marshall, (first place); Emma Bartlett (second place); and Delaney Gouveia, (third place), all of Rogers High School.

Oliver Marshall, (first place)

Writing winners in the kindergarten through fourth grade category are: Grace Dalton, Pell Elementary School (first place); Caroline Whitlock, St. Michael’s School (second place); and Brayden Martin, Melville School (third place).

Grace Dalton, Pell Elementary School (first place)

Writing winners in the grade five through grade eight category are: South Fulweiler, St. Michael’s School (first place); Charlotte Colby, Pennfield School (second place); and Mollyana Nuki, St. Michael’s School (third place).

South Fulweiler, St. Michael’s School (first place)

Writing winners in the grade nine through grade twelve category are: Travon Anderson (first place); Hiroto Bito (second place); and Karla Costa (third place), all of Middletown High School.

Travon Anderson (first place)

Art entries were judged by a panel that included Norah Dietrich, Executive Director of the Newport Art Museum; Erik Greenburg, Director of Museums at the Newport Restoration Foundation; Susan Woythaler, artist and musician; and Jonathan Gewirz, ALT board member. Written entries were judged by Annie Sherman Luke, writer; Katherine Gagliano, principal, Amplify Marketing; and Jonathan Gewirz, ALT board member. The contest was underwritten by a grant from local design/build firm Sixteen on Center.

Winners will be acknowledged at the ALT Annual Meeting on February 4, 2021. The public is invited to attend the annual meeting; registration is on the ALT website (www.ailt.org). The school of each first-place winner will receive a $500 grant to support their environmental science curriculum. “We are very grateful to Sixteen on Center for their generosity and commitment to environmental education,” said Allott. “We also thank the teachers, who understand the importance of encouraging an appreciation for the outdoors and the environment in their students.”