The Alzheimer’s Association, Rhode Island Chapter today announced that they have welcomed Newport-resident David R. Carlin lll as its new Director of Public Policy and Communications.

Carlin will serve as the principal staff for grassroots advocacy efforts, government affairs, and communications efforts in Rhode Island. Reporting directly to the executive director, the association says CArlin will promote the mission of the Alzheimer’s Association in Rhode Island by building and mobilizing grassroots advocacy, interacting with policymakers and coalitions, building media relations, and communicating the Association’s issues and priorities as a public speaker and resident expert to the media.

Carlin has been married to Patricia (Trish) Lynch Carlin since 2001, and is an active member of St. Augustin’s Church in Newport, serving as a religious education teacher, lector, and past co-chair, along with his wife Patricia, of the parish Catholic Charity Appeal. He is a past, two-term member of the Newport School Committee.

“Mr. Carlin comes to the association with more than 22 years of experience in business, government affairs, public relations, communications and financial services. Most recently, he worked with the Northern Rhode Island Wholesalers and Service Store Association and was employed prior to that by the Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce as Vice President of Government Affairs and chief lobbyist,” the association writes in a press release. “Early in his career, Carlin worked in financial management, including several years at the Smithfield, Rhode Island offices of Fidelity Investments as an institutional investment advisor”.

The mission of the Alzheimer’s Association is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health.