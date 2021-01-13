Support Locally Owned, Independent Journalism Our content is free and always will be – but we rely on your support to sustain it. Please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp supporter today!

In January 2021, the Alliance Française of Newport will offer three opportunities for learning about French language and culture: Beginning French, Intermediate French and “The Salon,” a special Advanced Conversation Group. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis. The deadline for Registration is January 24th.

The Alliance Française of Newport is one of more than 800 Alliance chapters active in 132 countries worldwide. The Alliance Française of Newport, which has more than 100 local members, has been part of the International Federation of Alliance Françaises for more than 65 years. The Alliance Française is dedicated to the study of the French language and culture and to promoting cultural exchange.

Beginning and Intermediate Classes will begin on Tuesday, January 26th and end on Tuesday, May 4th.

The Advanced Conversation Group will begin on Thursday, September 28th and end on Thursday, May 6th

Classes will be taught by Salve Professor, Dean de la Motte, Ph.D., Professor of French and Comparative Literature. Beginning and Intermediate Class size is limited to 25 students. The Salon- Advanced Conversation Group will be limited to 15. Classes will be taught via zoom.

Andrew Snook, President of the Alliance Francaise of Newport welcomed the use of technology. “The use of zoom expands the opportunity to learn French to people outside our immediate area. We already have some students from Fall River and even further afield; it promises to be a great group.”

All students need to be members of the Alliance Française of Newport.

The fee for both Beginning French and Intermediate French is $145. ($100 for the Spring Semester and $45 for a basic AFN Membership which will extend through August 31, 2021.)

The fee for The Salon – Advanced Conversation Group is $95. ($50 for the Spring Semester and $45 for a basic AFN Membership which will extend through August 31, 2021)

Your registration will be completed once payment is received. Payment can be made to the Alliance on the Alliance website at: alliancefrancaisenewportri.org.

If you have any questions, contact the Alliance via email at: afnewportri@gmail.com