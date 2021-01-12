Looking to kick off 2021 with a new gig, job, or career? Well, you may be in luck. What’s Up Newp is here to help in your job search with the following list of available job opportunities.
To the best of our knowledge, all job positions were available within the last seven days and are located within 10 miles of downtown Newport.
Have a job opportunity that you’d like to see include here? Email ryan@whatsupnewp.com.
- 22 Bowen’s – Sous Chef
- 4M Building Solutions – Housekeeper
- A Traditional Sweep – Mason’s Helper/General Laborer
- American Systems – Navy Lab Technician – Secret Clearance
- Athleta – Brand Associate
- Atlantic Lawn & Garden – Landscaping Maintenance/Arborist/Masons Wanted
- BankNewport – Universal Banker – Newport
- Bar ‘Cino Newport –Line Cook
- Benchmark Senior Living – Housekeeper
- BJ’s Wholesale Club – (Part Time) Customer Service Desk Team Member Job
- BMW of Newport –BMW CLIENT ADVISOR- (SALES PERSON)
- Boys Town – Youth Care Worker
- Castle Hill Inn – Pastry Chef
- Child & Family Services –HR Generalist
- Chili’s – Server – Middletown Chili’s
- City Personnel –Controller
- City of Newport – Water Plant Operator
- Colbea Eastside Enterprise – Cashier
- Cumberland Farms – Retail Sales Associate
- EBCAP – Community Health Support Specialists (EBCAP0783)
- Furry Fellas – Newport RI Pet Sitter
- GAP – Brand Associate
- GNC – Retail Sales Associate
- Gurney’s – Night Auditor
- ITHOF – Assistant Tennis Professional
- J&J Contractors – Safety Manager
- James L. Maher Center – HR Assistant
- Knowledge Management – Instructional Designer
- Leidos – Engineering Technician II
- Lifespan – Patient Transporter
- Media Fusion – Journeyman Proofreader I
- Middletown Public Schools – Technology Education Teacher (Long-Term Sub) (High School) -…
- MIKEL – MEDIA SPECIALIST / GENERAL CLERK
- Navy Exchange Service Command – SUPERVISORY ACCOUNTING CLERK (RETAIL)
- Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling – Newport Craft / Braven / Radiant Pig Cellarman/Packaging Tec…
- Newport Mental Health – Case Manager
- Newport Restaurant Group – Sous Chef
- Outerlimits Powerboats – Gelcoat Patch/Fairing Tech “Patchmen”
- Prime Communications – Retail Sales Consultant- AT&T
- Rooftop Power – Solar Energy Consultant
- Pelham Court Hotel – Front Desk/Housekeeping
- Petco – Guest Advisor (Sales Associate)
- Pizza Hollywood – Delivery Driver
- Purvis Systems – Acoustics Analyst
- Raytheon – Contracts Negotiator
- Royal Health Group – Dietary Aide – Forest Farm
- Sally Beauty Supply – Sales Associate/Beauty Advisor
- Salve Regina University – Media Support / Systems Specialist – Salve Regina University
- Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
- SHP Management – Property Assistant
- SIG Insurance Agencies – Insurance – Personal Lines Account Manager
- Soliant – Now Scheduling Interviews For Paraprofessional Position Near…
- Speedway – Cashier/Customer Service Rep
- Subway – Sandwich Artist
- SVM Public Relations – PR Agency Account Director (5+ years experience necessary)
- The InStore Group – Merchandiser Part Time
- The Journey To Hope Health & Healing – Substance Use Disorder Counselor
- The Mooring – Kitchen Supervisor
- The Nanny Poppins Agency – Full-Time Live-in Nanny/House Manager (Possible Live-out)
- The Recruiting Co. – Sales Consultant
- The Wayfinder – Guest Services Representative
- US Department Of The Navy – CYP Program Assistant (Multilevel)
- Verizon Wireless – Sales Manager in Training
- Unknown – *Immediate Need for Carpenters*
- Unknown – gas attendant
