Looking to kick off 2021 with a new gig, job, or career? Well, you may be in luck. What’s Up Newp is here to help in your job search with the following list of available job opportunities.

To the best of our knowledge, all job positions were available within the last seven days and are located within 10 miles of downtown Newport.

Have a job opportunity that you’d like to see include here? Email ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

  1. 22 Bowen’s – Sous Chef
  2. 4M Building Solutions – Housekeeper
  3. A Traditional Sweep – Mason’s Helper/General Laborer
  4. American Systems – Navy Lab Technician – Secret Clearance
  5. Athleta – Brand Associate
  6. Atlantic Lawn & Garden – Landscaping Maintenance/Arborist/Masons Wanted
  7. BankNewport – Universal Banker – Newport
  8. Bar ‘Cino Newport –Line Cook
  9. Benchmark Senior Living – Housekeeper
  10. BJ’s Wholesale Club – (Part Time) Customer Service Desk Team Member Job
  11. BMW of Newport –BMW CLIENT ADVISOR- (SALES PERSON)
  12. Boys Town – Youth Care Worker
  13. Castle Hill Inn – Pastry Chef
  14. Child & Family Services –HR Generalist
  15. Chili’s – Server – Middletown Chili’s
  16. City Personnel –Controller
  17. City of Newport – Water Plant Operator
  18. Colbea Eastside Enterprise – Cashier
  19. Cumberland Farms – Retail Sales Associate
  20. EBCAP – Community Health Support Specialists (EBCAP0783)
  21. Furry Fellas – Newport RI Pet Sitter
  22. GAP – Brand Associate
  23. GNC – Retail Sales Associate
  24. Gurney’s – Night Auditor
  25. ITHOF – Assistant Tennis Professional
  26. J&J Contractors – Safety Manager
  27. James L. Maher Center – HR Assistant
  28. Knowledge Management – Instructional Designer
  29. Leidos – Engineering Technician II
  30. Lifespan – Patient Transporter
  31. Media Fusion – Journeyman Proofreader I
  32. Middletown Public Schools – Technology Education Teacher (Long-Term Sub) (High School) -…
  33. MIKEL – MEDIA SPECIALIST / GENERAL CLERK
  34. Navy Exchange Service Command – SUPERVISORY ACCOUNTING CLERK (RETAIL)
  35. Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling – Newport Craft / Braven / Radiant Pig Cellarman/Packaging Tec…
  36. Newport Mental Health – Case Manager
  37. Newport Restaurant Group – Sous Chef
  38. Outerlimits Powerboats – Gelcoat Patch/Fairing Tech “Patchmen”
  39. Prime Communications – Retail Sales Consultant- AT&T
  40. Rooftop Power – Solar Energy Consultant
  41. Pelham Court Hotel – Front Desk/Housekeeping
  42. Petco – Guest Advisor (Sales Associate)
  43. Pizza Hollywood – Delivery Driver
  44. Purvis Systems – Acoustics Analyst
  45. Raytheon – Contracts Negotiator
  46. Royal Health Group – Dietary Aide – Forest Farm
  47. Sally Beauty Supply – Sales Associate/Beauty Advisor
  48. Salve Regina University – Media Support / Systems Specialist – Salve Regina University
  49. Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
  50. SHP Management – Property Assistant
  51. SIG Insurance Agencies – Insurance – Personal Lines Account Manager
  52. Soliant – Now Scheduling Interviews For Paraprofessional Position Near…
  53. Speedway – Cashier/Customer Service Rep
  54. Subway – Sandwich Artist
  55. SVM Public Relations – PR Agency Account Director (5+ years experience necessary)
  56. The InStore Group – Merchandiser Part Time
  57. The Journey To Hope Health & Healing – Substance Use Disorder Counselor
  58. The Mooring – Kitchen Supervisor
  59. The Nanny Poppins Agency – Full-Time Live-in Nanny/House Manager (Possible Live-out)
  60. The Recruiting Co. – Sales Consultant
  61. The Wayfinder – Guest Services Representative
  62. US Department Of The Navy – CYP Program Assistant (Multilevel)
  63. Verizon Wireless – Sales Manager in Training
  64. Unknown – *Immediate Need for Carpenters*
  65. Unknown – gas attendant 

