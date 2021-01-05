Looking to kick off 2021 with a new gig, job, or career? Well, you may be in luck. What’s Up Newp is here to help in your job search with the following list of available job opportunities.

To the best of our knowledge, all job positions were available within the last seven days and are located within 10 miles of downtown Newport.

Have a job opportunity that you’d like to see include here? Email ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

  1. Bar ‘Cino Newport – Line Cook
  2. Barnes & Noble – Barista/Cafe Server – Part-Time
  3. Bed Bath & Beyond – Retail Sales Associate
  4. Bliss Road Beer, Wine & Spirits – Store Associate
  5. Butterfly Effects – ABA Behavior Technician
  6. Carley Corporation – Instructional Systems Specialist
  7. Castle Hill Inn & The Bohlin – Banquet Director
  8. Chilis – Host – Middletown Chili’s
  9. Chipotle – Restaurant Team Member – Crew (2296 – Middletown RI)
  10. City Personnel – Medical Assistant – Newport
  11. Daystar Trucking – Class A Home Weekly-Regional-Full Time
  12. Diversified Car Care – Service Washer
  13. East Bay Community Action Program – Teacher, Early Head Start
  14. Embrace Home Loans – Social Media Manager
  15. Famous Footwear – Part-Time Sales Associate – Famous Footwear
  16. Historic Tours of Newport – Trolley & Bus drivers are welcome! Hiring Now..
  17. Island Wine & Spirits – Customer Service
  18. JFA Security & Consulting Services – 3rd Shift Security Officer
  19. Keller Williams – Want to know more about a career in real estate?
  20. KFC – KFC General Manager
  21. Lifespan – Social Worker LSW
  22. Mama Leones Restaurant – Cashier/driver
  23. Mikel – PROGRAM SUPPORT II – AN/BYG1 Fleet Support
  24. Newport Chrysler Doge Jeep Ram – Car Cleaner
  25. Newport Creamery – Assistant Manager
  26. Newport Festivals Foundation – Accounting Assistant
  27. Newport Hotel Group – Hotel Front Desk/Housekeeping Internship
  28. Newport Public Schools – Coaching- Thompson Middle School Winter Sports
  29. Ninety Nine Restaurant – Dishwashers
  30. Ocean State Job Lot – Retail Front End Supervisor
  31. Phyton Advisors – Mortgage Loan Officer
  32. Plant City X – All positions are still available, kitchen experience preferred. Any hiring inquiries can be sent to Chef Luis at luis.jaramillo@plantcitypvd.com.
  33. Point Wine & Spirits – Retail Salesperson
  34. RBS Global – Accountant/Tax Preparer
  35. Robert Half – IT Security Analyst
  36. Robert’s Health Centre – Housekeeper
  37. Royal Health Group – Activity Aide – Forest Farm
  38. S&S Fabric Products – Marine Canvas Worker
  39. Salve Regina University – Vice Provost Graduate and Professional Studies – Salve Regin…
  40. Seasons Corner Market – 12.00 Per Hour Cashier
  41. Shell – 12.00 Cashier
  42. Sittercity – Occasional Special Needs Care for 1 Recipient
  43. Skechers – Retail Sales Associate
  44. Speedway – Cashier/Customer Service Rep
  45. St. Michales Country Day School – Assistant Teacher in Toddler Program-Long Term Sub Position
  46. Stop and Shop – Sales Associate
  47. Sunder Energy – Solar Sales Manager
  48. The Hinckley Company – Recruiting/HR Coordinator
  49. The Vanderbilt – Maintenance Technician
  50. The Wiggle Room – Dog Groomer
  51. U.S. Army and Army Reserve – Medical Specialist
  52. Western Express – Class A Driver – Home Weekly *Minimum Guarantees*
  53. Worth AVenue Yachts – Yacht Broker
  54. Wyndham Destinations – Maintenance Supervisor- Club Wyndham Long Wharf Resort
  55. Unknown – gas attendant 

Support Locally Owned, Independent Journalism

Reader support is what truly makes what we do possible, please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp supporter today!

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR