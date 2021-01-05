Looking to kick off 2021 with a new gig, job, or career? Well, you may be in luck. What’s Up Newp is here to help in your job search with the following list of available job opportunities.
To the best of our knowledge, all job positions were available within the last seven days and are located within 10 miles of downtown Newport.
Have a job opportunity that you’d like to see include here? Email ryan@whatsupnewp.com.
- Bar ‘Cino Newport – Line Cook
- Barnes & Noble – Barista/Cafe Server – Part-Time
- Bed Bath & Beyond – Retail Sales Associate
- Bliss Road Beer, Wine & Spirits – Store Associate
- Butterfly Effects – ABA Behavior Technician
- Carley Corporation – Instructional Systems Specialist
- Castle Hill Inn & The Bohlin – Banquet Director
- Chilis – Host – Middletown Chili’s
- Chipotle – Restaurant Team Member – Crew (2296 – Middletown RI)
- City Personnel – Medical Assistant – Newport
- Daystar Trucking – Class A Home Weekly-Regional-Full Time
- Diversified Car Care – Service Washer
- East Bay Community Action Program – Teacher, Early Head Start
- Embrace Home Loans – Social Media Manager
- Famous Footwear – Part-Time Sales Associate – Famous Footwear
- Historic Tours of Newport – Trolley & Bus drivers are welcome! Hiring Now..
- Island Wine & Spirits – Customer Service
- JFA Security & Consulting Services – 3rd Shift Security Officer
- Keller Williams – Want to know more about a career in real estate?
- KFC – KFC General Manager
- Lifespan – Social Worker LSW
- Mama Leones Restaurant – Cashier/driver
- Mikel – PROGRAM SUPPORT II – AN/BYG1 Fleet Support
- Newport Chrysler Doge Jeep Ram – Car Cleaner
- Newport Creamery – Assistant Manager
- Newport Festivals Foundation – Accounting Assistant
- Newport Hotel Group – Hotel Front Desk/Housekeeping Internship
- Newport Public Schools – Coaching- Thompson Middle School Winter Sports
- Ninety Nine Restaurant – Dishwashers
- Ocean State Job Lot – Retail Front End Supervisor
- Phyton Advisors – Mortgage Loan Officer
- Plant City X – All positions are still available, kitchen experience preferred. Any hiring inquiries can be sent to Chef Luis at luis.jaramillo@plantcitypvd.com.
- Point Wine & Spirits – Retail Salesperson
- RBS Global – Accountant/Tax Preparer
- Robert Half – IT Security Analyst
- Robert’s Health Centre – Housekeeper
- Royal Health Group – Activity Aide – Forest Farm
- S&S Fabric Products – Marine Canvas Worker
- Salve Regina University – Vice Provost Graduate and Professional Studies – Salve Regin…
- Seasons Corner Market – 12.00 Per Hour Cashier
- Shell – 12.00 Cashier
- Sittercity – Occasional Special Needs Care for 1 Recipient
- Skechers – Retail Sales Associate
- Speedway – Cashier/Customer Service Rep
- St. Michales Country Day School – Assistant Teacher in Toddler Program-Long Term Sub Position
- Stop and Shop – Sales Associate
- Sunder Energy – Solar Sales Manager
- The Hinckley Company – Recruiting/HR Coordinator
- The Vanderbilt – Maintenance Technician
- The Wiggle Room – Dog Groomer
- U.S. Army and Army Reserve – Medical Specialist
- Western Express – Class A Driver – Home Weekly *Minimum Guarantees*
- Worth AVenue Yachts – Yacht Broker
- Wyndham Destinations – Maintenance Supervisor- Club Wyndham Long Wharf Resort
- Unknown – gas attendant
Support Locally Owned, Independent Journalism
Reader support is what truly makes what we do possible, please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp supporter today!