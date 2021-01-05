To say that the housing market in 2020 was busy would be an understatement. Historically low interest rates paired with a shortage of available housing inventory were the two driving factors behind this boom.

Like any market, supply and demand play a foundational role in real estate’s success. Currently, there are far more buyers than there are properties available. Because of this, competition is very high for active listings, which is beneficial for sellers looking to capitalize on their investment.

If you are on the fence about selling, there’s never been a better time than now. Your house as it currently stands is worth more today than it ever has been worth before and with limited options available, you’re in a prime position to sell quickly and for top dollar.

If you are buying, there’s no need to get discouraged. I recently went through this process myself and know firsthand how competitive it is. During my own search, I looked at dozens of homes, and in some cases, I was competing with at least 5-6 other offers.

Every day, I work with people who are exploring the possibility of purchasing a home and I can’t stress how important it is to work with a licensed, trusted realtor that can help you navigate this busy market. Working with a buyer’s agent comes at no cost to you, as the selling side pays commissions here in Rhode Island.

If you’re considering buying a new home, thinking about selling your house or would like to have a conversation about what your property may be worth, please feel free to contact me directly. I am more than happy to help! I can be reached directly at 401-241-1851 or via email at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

Open Houses This Weekend: January 9 – 10, 2021

Middletown

205 Corey Lane | $450,000

2 beds, 2.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm

Portsmouth

50 Glen Road | $699,000

4 bed, 1.1 bath. Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Tiverton

75 Kaufman Road | $499,900

3 beds, 1 bath. Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm

87 Durfee Road | $349,900

3 bed, 1 bath. Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm and Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm

29 Restful Valley Road | $309,900

2 bed, 1 bath. Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm