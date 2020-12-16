WUN Author Series continues with award-winning author Ed Delaney (Dec. 16 at 1 pm)

We continue our authors’ series with a 1 p.m. videocast today (Wednesday) with Edward J. Delaney, an award-winning author, journalist, filmmaker, playwright, and educator.

His books include the novels Broken Irish, Warp & Weft and Follow the Sun, and the short-story collections The Drowning and Other Stories and The Big Impossible: Novellas+Stories, published in 2019 by Turtle Point Press.

He was a 2008 National Endowment for the Arts Literary Fellow, winner of the 2005 PEN/Winship Award for Fiction for New England book of the year, winner of the Grand Prize at the 2012 New England Book Fair, and a past winner of an O. Henry Prize for short story writing.

His work has appeared regularly in The Atlantic and other magazines and has appeared in Best American Short Stories. He is also the co-author of Born to Play, by Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia.

Delaney’s play The Umbrella Man premiered at The Pittsburgh Playhouse in 2010 as an Equity Production.

He is also a faculty member at Roger Williams University, where he edits the literary journal Mount Hope.

For more on Edward J. Delaney, visit https://www.edwardjdelaney.org/.