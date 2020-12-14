Winter Storm Watch issued for Rhode Island, 8 – 12″ of snow expected

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch in effect from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon with total snow accumulations of “6 or more inches possible” for Newport County and wind gusts of up to 40 mph.

Travel is expected to be very difficult, with hazardous conditions impacting the Thursday morning commute.

The current expected snowfall range forecast calls for 8-12″ of snow for all of Rhode Island.

In the point forecast for expected snowfall, the official National Weather Service forecast says most of the area should see 9-10″ of snow accumulation.

This story will be updated as new information is received.



Winter Storm Watch

- Advertisement -

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 345 PM EST Mon Dec 14 2020 CTZ002>004-MAZ017>023-RIZ001>008-150445- /O.NEW.KBOX.WS.A.0004.201217T0000Z-201217T1800Z/ Hartford CT-Tolland CT-Windham CT-Northern Bristol MA- Western Plymouth MA-Eastern Plymouth MA-Southern Bristol MA- Southern Plymouth MA-Barnstable MA-Dukes MA- Northwest Providence RI-Southeast Providence RI-Western Kent RI- Eastern Kent RI-Bristol RI-Washington RI-Newport RI- Block Island RI- Including the cities of Hartford, Windsor Locks, Union, Vernon, Putnam, Willimantic, Taunton, Brockton, Plymouth, Fall River, New Bedford, Mattapoisett, Chatham, Falmouth, Provincetown, Vineyard Haven, Foster, Smithfield, Providence, Coventry, West Greenwich, East Greenwich, Warwick, West Warwick, Bristol, Narragansett, Westerly, Newport, and New Shoreham 345 PM EST Mon Dec 14 2020 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 or more inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph along the immediate coast. * WHERE...Northern Connecticut, Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow developing by Wednesday evening and becoming heavy at times Wednesday night into early Thursday. Snow tapering off by Thursday afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Hazardous Weather Outlook Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 449 PM EST Mon Dec 14 2020 CTZ002>004-MAZ017>023-RIZ001>008-152200- Hartford CT-Tolland CT-Windham CT-Northern Bristol MA- Western Plymouth MA-Eastern Plymouth MA-Southern Bristol MA- Southern Plymouth MA-Barnstable MA-Dukes MA-Northwest Providence RI- Southeast Providence RI-Western Kent RI-Eastern Kent RI-Bristol RI- Washington RI-Newport RI-Block Island RI- 449 PM EST Mon Dec 14 2020 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for northern Connecticut, southeastern Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. .DAY ONE...Tonight. Hazardous weather is not expected at this time. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Tuesday through Sunday. Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to weather.gov on the Internet for more information about the following hazards. Winter Storm Watch. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation is not expected at this time.