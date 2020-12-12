Winners of 2020 Christmas In Newport Doorway Decorating Contest announced

Get out there and check out these doorways before Christmas!

Christmas In Newport announced the winners of the 2020 Christmas in Newport Door Decorating Contest on Friday.

Participants were encouraged to decorate their doorways with natural materials/decorations and were judged on Friday, December 11th.

OVERALL GRAND PRIZE RECIPIENT

RESIDENTIAL at 77 Third St. (Eric Gilbert

RESIDENTIAL

TIE FOR 1ST PLACE

9 Greenlaw Blvd. (Katie Hook)

39 Washington St (Amanda LaRiviere & Jason Hadley)

2nd Place – 74 Second St. (Tom Hockaday & Bill Martin)

3rd Place – 7 Cherry St (Laurie Moore & Annie Ritterbusch)

Honorable Mention – 90 Eustis Ave. (Jennifer Boyle- Hebda)

RESTAURANT

1st Place – The Clarke Cooke House

2nd Place – The Black Pearl

3rd Place – 22 Bowens

COMMERCIAL

1st Place – Studio 59 Design – 138 Spring St

2nd Place – Royal Male – 104 Spring St

3rd Place – Libby Kirwin Real Estate – 418 Spring St

Founded in 1971, Christmas in Newport began as a two-week festival that celebrated the noncommercial traditions of the holiday season. Now in its 49th year, the annual program boasts multiple activities for nearly each day of the December calendar.

With a volunteer base numbering 1500, the non-profit organization, Christmas in Newport, raises thousands of dollars for charity each year. In keeping with the true spirit of the season, any event listed in the annual program must be free of charge or must benefit a non-profit institution or charity.

For more info on Christmas In Newport, visit www.christmasinnewport.org.